Greene County marriages

March 13

Sean A. Jasinski of Alachua and Candice A. Bourgault of Vero Beach applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jeffrey S. Rogers of Xenia and Keith A. Salm of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

March 14

Tristan L. Hofacker of Beavercreek and Elena R. Bucio of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Mar. 16.

Daniel M. Kagarise of Xenia and Ashley E. Wright of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Akshay Kumar of Beavercreek and Shaina B. Stephens of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Kyle J. Combs of Bellbrook and Hilary N. Weiss of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

March 15

Gabriel T. Trillana of Yellow Springs and Miranda E. Bateman of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Mar. 15.

Hunter A. Marks of Fairborn and Erin E. McGinley of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Erin E. Fitzgerald of Beavercreek and Vanessa D. Borger of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

