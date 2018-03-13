Greene County marriages

Feb. 26

Brian E. Ellis of Xenia and Mary L. Knight of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Matthew J. Purkeypile of Fairborn and Shelby A. Bennett of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Joshua A. Whitt of Xenia and Brooke L. Williams of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 27

Zavinie A. Brooks of Yellow Springs and Lindsay M. Thompson of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 28

Jacob T. Green of Yellow Springs and Stephanie R. Macek of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Mar. 2.

James R. Hassell of Bellbrook and Tiffany A. Williams of Bellbrook applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

March 1

Danny L. Unsworth Jr. of Beavercreek and Patricia A. Pett of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Ruel M. Mason of Fairborn and Naomi B. Randolph of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Darren L. Evers of Jamestown and Dawn M. Adams of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

King K. Appiah of Beavercreek and Rita L. Amendiavor of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Johnathon W. Knisley of Xenia and Tracy N. Manzo of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.