Greene County marriages

Feb. 13

Ian A. Kajfez of Fairborn and Rachel L. Harkleroad of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Cody M. Steiner Thacker of Jamestown and Billie J. Ramey of Jamestown applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jonathan D. Estes of Yellow Springs and Rose M. Pelzl of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 14

Jason E. Hogsten of Beavercreek and Megan A. Davis of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Feb. 15

Jeremy R. Gibbs of Beavercreek and Katrina M. Hamilton of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jacob E. Richard of Fairborn and Jaymee M. Rock of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nathaniel C. Johnson Jr. of Fairborn and Tiffany M. D. Mariano of Newark applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Feb. 16.

Ronald K. Bechtold of Beavercreek and Jami C. Sullivan of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

