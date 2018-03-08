Greene County divorces, dissolutions

Dec. 8

Jacob R. Lopez of Riverside and Samantha A. Lopez of Riverside filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Jan. 23.

Dec. 12

Jon E. Ray of Beavercreek and Amanda C. Ray of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Feb. 26.

Dec. 13

Brandon Kirby of Beavercreek and Jamie Kirby of Xenia filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Feb. 7.

Dec. 15

Mckenna E. Maertens of Fairborn and Kelsy L. Maertens of Beavercreek filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Feb. 7.

Theron G. Davis of Dayton and Linda D. Folsom of Royal Palm Beach filed for annulment of marriage. Uncontested annulment Jan. 9.

Dec. 18

Victoria Sams of Minot and Mykhala Miller of Fairborn filed a dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Feb. 15.

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.