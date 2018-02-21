Greene County parks events

XENIA — Greene County Parks & Trails (GCP&T) will host a variety of upcoming events. For more information or to register for programs, contact the parks at 937-562-6440, email info@gcparkstrails.com or visit www.gcparkstrails.com. The Narrows Reserve Nature Center is located at 2575 Indian Ripple Road.

Trail closure

The Little Miami Scenic Trail from Brush Row Road to Clifton Road is closed for a water main installation by Greene County Sanitary Engineering. Trail patrons will experience barricades on this section of the trail and there is no detour route posted; trail users should not ride beyond the barricades. The project is expected to be completed by Saturday, March 31.

Parks meetings

The Greene County Park District will hold its regular monthly board meeting 3 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at agency headquarters, 575 Ledbetter Road. The next meeting will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. The Greene County Park District Commissioners are John A. Finlay, chairman; Anthony Sculimbrene, vice-chairman.

Project Feeder Watch

Participants can sit back and watch the birds that visit Narrows’ bird feeders 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 24; Saturday, March 10; Saturday, March 24 while helping to collect important wildlife data. After the watch a short program will follow — possibly making a bird feeder, learning about bird songs, or other bird-related topics. Watches are free.

Volunteer training

At this hands-on program 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Feb. 26 at Narrows, participants will discuss pollination, nuts, flowers and fruit. Training is free.

Worm Moon night hike

Participants can learn more about the moon and nocturnal wildlife and experience the sounds of the night during this hike 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1 at Little Miami Scenic Trail- Old Town Reserve, 1360 Old Springfield Pike, Xenia. Night hikes are held unless there are single digit wind chills or thunder and lightning. Hike is free.

Ladies’ night

In this two-part class 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 2 and Friday, March 9 at Narrows, participants will make leaf sculptures. Participants should dress appropriately since they will be working with cement and paint. Light refreshments will be served. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, Feb. 21. Cost is $25 for residents; $30, non-residents.

Pancake Breakfast

All are invited to enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and real Narrows Reserve maple syrup 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3 at Bellbrook Middle School, 3600 Feedwire Road, Bellbrook. Coffee, tea, milk, orange juice and hot chocolate will be provided. After breakfast, all are invited to join naturalists for a tour of the sugar camp to learn how sap is formed into sweet syrup. Tours last about one hour. Local maple syrup and candies will also be offered for sale. Tickets are $8 for ages 7 and older; $4 for ages 3 to 6. Pay at the door.

Skunk Cabbage Hike

This naturalist-led hike 2-3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4 at Sara Lee Arnovitz Preserve, 350 Kinsey Road, Xenia, will enable hikers to look for the first signs that spring is on its way. Learn how Skunk Cabbage — one of the earliest wildflowers to bloom — survives the winter cold and how many insects rely on it for their survival. Hike is free.

Volunteer training

People who are interested in observing birds, helping nesting birds and scientists and have one free hour per week this summer can consider joining the volunteer monitoring team to help keep bluebirds singing in the parks. Training is required for all new monitoring volunteers; it will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 10 at Narrows. Training is free.

Breakfast & dance

Attendees can watch the American Woodcock perform a mating ritual 7-8 a.m. Saturday, March 17 at Cemex Reserve, 1100 Sanctuary Drive, Fairborn. Hot coffee, tea, and doughnuts will be provided. Event is free.

Morning Milers

Beginning at Beavercreek Station, 1153 North Fairfield Road, this 24-mile ride 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 24 will take bicyclists toward Jamestown and back to Beavercreek Station when finished. This ride led by a GCP&T trail sentinel is for the beginner skill level and does include a short off-trail portion. Riders must be 18 and over and wear a helmet to participate. Ride will be cancelled in the event of a thunderstorm. Ride is free.

Free school programming

As a result of funding created by the passage of the GCP&T levy, the park agency is offering free school programming to classrooms at all age levels. The natural science and cultural heritage programs can be held within a GCP&T site or within the classroom as needed. Established program topics are available or programs can be created to meet the needs of the school. For more information or to schedule a program, contact GCP&T.

Activity guide available

The GCP&T 2018 Activity Guide is available at www.gcparkstrails.com or by calling the park headquarters for an email or mail copy. The guide features all programs, festivals and special events offered by the park agency, as well as information on renting park facilities and an overview of all park sites.