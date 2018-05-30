Man charged with murder

XENIA — A Dayton man was arraigned via video in Greene County Common Pleas Court May 25 for alleged felonious assault and murder.

According to the indictment, a grand jury found that on March 8 Kali N. Christon allegedly caused the death of an individual as a result of committing or attempting to commit an offense of violence, and “did knowingly cause serious physical harm” to the individual.

Fairborn Police Department officers were dispatched to a Fairborn home March 8 to respond to a non-breathing child, a police report says.

The murder charge is punishable by imprisonment for an indefinite term of 15 years to life. Felonious assault is a second-degree felony.

Judge Michael Buckwalter is assigned to the case. Attorney Griff Nowicki said he will represent the defendant.

Christon is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $250,000 no 10 percent bond. Court records indicate a a pre-trial is set for Tuesday, June 5; a final pre-trial for Wednesday, June 27 and a jury trial for Monday, July 16.

By Anna Bolton abolton@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Anna Bolton at 937-502-4498 or follow @annadbolton on Facebook.

