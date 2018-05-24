Canadian rock trio to entertain at Street Fair

YELLOW SPRINGS — Hot off their Los Angeles debut at the legendary Whisky a Go Go, award-winning Canadian rock trio, Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold, are giving hometown and international audiences alike a taste of their high energy and refreshing modern rock style this summer.

The beginning to what the group has deemed their 2018 “Canadian Invasion” tour in support of Perry’s latest album, “Onto the Floor,” confirmed appearances include: Vans Warped Tour (Toronto), International Pop Overthrow (Chicago), Jersey Shore Festival (New Jersey), East Coast Music Conference (Norfolk VA), along with their Ohio debut at Yellow Springs Street Fair slated for Saturday, June 9.

Considered a “rite of summer” for Greene County residents, Yellow Springs Street Fair takes place on the second Saturday of June each year and attracts between 20,000 and 25,000 spectators. The largest fundraiser of the year for the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce, the annual event features over 200 arts, crafts & food vendors, street performers throughout town, a beer garden and two stages of top-tier live musical talent.

This year’s international roster includes rockers Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold who hail from London, Ontario. Acclaimed one of the Top 10 talents across Canada, Perry and crew will be taking to the Music & Beer Fest Stage (John Bryan Community Center) at 5 p.m. June 9.

All ages are invited to attend and admission, as always, is free. This 2018 event runs from 12-7 p.m. at the John Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

To learn more about Rose Cora Perry & The Truth Untold, connect with them on social media at www.facebook.com/rosecoraperryofficial.