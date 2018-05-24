Man charged following police standoff

FAIRBORN — Anthony R. Dyamond Sr., 56, of Fairborn, has been charged with felonious assault, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony following a standoff May 20 in Fairborn.

Fairborn police said officers responded to a domestic violence call on the 2000 block of Grierson Place approximately 1:54 p.m. after a woman dialed 9-1-1 to report that Dyamond was assaulting her with a sword.

According to police, the female exited the residence and was treated at a local hospital while the male stayed inside.

After a brief standoff, police said Dyamond exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. He is being held on a $50,000 bond

Dyamond Sr.

By Whitney Vickers

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

