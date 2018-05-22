Celebrating hats

The British had their weekend of hats at the royal wedding, but the Hertzler House of the Clark County Park District had its own celebration May 20 at the Spring Open House. Fortified by delicacies from Chantilly Cream in Fairborn, guests toured the 1854 house and enjoyed hats and more hats in every room from many countries as well as hats from various years. Many guests wore hats and one was judged prettiest – Alice Bell wore her Aunt Vera (Bunny) Atwell’s hat. (Aunt Bunny lived from 1920-2013). Raejean Nye from Fairborn and Linda Mefford from Enon were the most original. These ladies won Boyd’s bears with hats. Nancy Wallace took home a Boyd’s bear with hat for braving the hot humid weather with a beaver fur and peacock feathered hat from her grandmother.

