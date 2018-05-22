Local veterans, businesses make poppies possible

FAIRBORN — The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 526 wants to thank Foy’s and Ace Handyman for allowing the distribution of the Veteran made Poppies by hosting donations in front of the businesses.

The funds collected go to support the veterans at the Dayton VA. The unit takes 30 bags of treats to the veterans in the PRP program and two cans of coffee. They also take cans of soda pop to the patients in the nursing home, buy needed items like tennis shoes or flip flops for them to wear in the showers and other items that the VA does not supply. The unit supports the three parties that the District Auxiliary sponsors. The poppies are made by veterans at the Sandusky Veterans Home.