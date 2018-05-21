SWAT called into action in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — One person was taken into custody after a standoff in Fairborn.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Grierson Place and Oxford at approximately 1:54 p.m. May 20 on reports of a man assaulting his wife with a sword. According to police, the female exited the residence and was treated at a local hospital while the male stayed inside.

After a brief standoff took place, police said the male exited the home and was taken into custody without incident. The man is facing pending charges.