Training to highlight helping victims

FAIRBORN — Three regional organizations committed to helping individuals impacted by human trafficking — Ohio Faith Net, a Faith-Based Partner from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Human Trafficking Commission, Thrivent Financial and Safe Harbor House, are partnering with Abiding Christ Lutheran Church and Bethlehem Lutheran Church — to host “Hidden in Plain Sight” a Human Trafficking Educational Forum.”

The training is slated for 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 20 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1240 S. Maple St. The event is open to the public with no admission fee.

During the event attendees will participate in “Human Trafficking 101,” a training for church leaders and faith partners on avenues of ministry and ways to help individuals caught in human trafficking. The two-hour session will also include a testimony from a local human trafficked individual.

Ohio Faith Net is a Division of Reach for Tomorrow (www.reachfortomorrowohio.org) is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization that focuses on five areas of service. They include restoring, education, advocating, collaborating and providing hope (REACH) for individuals caught in human trafficking and suffering from trauma as well is a leader in educational and prevention programming.

Pastor Greg Delaney serves as the Reach hope director and is coordinating this event. Beth Bullock is the Reach advocacy director and will be providing the HT101 Training. Terry Powers of Thrivent Financial is a coordinating sponsor and advocate.