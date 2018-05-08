Man pleads guilty to murder in ‘unidentified remains’ case

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man already serving a life sentence for a 2015 murder has pleaded guilty to another murder in an unrelated incident earlier this week, according to Clark County officials May 3.

The release said Prentiss Rashan Hare, 37, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

In May 2016, unidentified human remains were located in a secluded area of 2570 Elam Road in Spring Valley Township in Greene County. The remains were later identified as Tiffany Chambers, a resident of Jacksonville, Fla. Chambers was killed in Clark County in July 2015 and was later dumped in the woods in Greene County.

Chambers’ identity was discovered after Attorney General Mike DeWine and Sheriff Gene Fischer unveiled a forensic reconstruction of the remains in December 2016. The Springfield Police Division contacted the sheriff’s office regarding a missing persons case they were investigating and with assistance from law enforcement in Florida, a DNA sample from a Chambers family member was collected and tested at the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI). The DNA profile led to the positive identification of Chambers.

Officials said Chambers was murdered because she witnessed the killing of Michael Frazier in Jacksonville on July 11, 2015.

“The guilty plea provides closure to the families of Tiffany Chambers and Michael Frazier,” Clark County Prosecutor D. Andrew Wilson said. “We’re confident he’ll no longer be a danger to the public.”

Hare was convicted of murder in December 2016 and was later sentenced to 26 years to life in prison. Hare killed 35-year-old Deshun Lumford inside a home on South Light Street in Springfield in December 2015 after the two men had an argument over drugs.

The Clark County Prosecutor’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Springfield Police Division and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office collaborated on the investigation.