Municipal court receives grant

FAIRBORN — Judge Beth Cappelli of the Fairborn Municipal Court, announced that the court has been awarded $40,679.06 in technology grant funds from The Supreme Court of Ohio.

The Supreme Court has a competitive process and provides grants to assist Ohio courts and justice partners in funding upgrades to operations, innovative justice initiatives and more. Each grant type is targeted to a specific need or use.

The funds will be utilized to purchase a new metal detector and x-ray scanner for the court to improve security operations.