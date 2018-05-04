Student art to be displayed at museum

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — More than 60 pieces of art created by local students from schools across the Miami Valley will be on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force during the 35th Annual Student Aviation Art Competition and Exhibition. The exhibit will be open from April 7-May 6.

Student artists from both private and public schools in Clark, Greene, Montgomery and Warren counties created artwork in honor of the Memphis Belle. The Memphis Belle, a B-17F Flying Fortress, is one of the most famous aircraft in history. This highly recognizable symbol of World War II will once again report for duty exactly 75 years after its crew finished their last mission in the war against Nazi Germany on May 17, 1943. The aircraft will be placed on permanent public display in the WW II Gallery of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on May 17, 2018.

Students were encouraged to use their imaginations to explore and create their own artistic interpretations to design a movie poster that could be related to one of the following: the original Memphis Belle movie; the combat missions carried out by the Memphis Belle and/or other World War II aircraft; the importance of the Memphis Belle at the time as a motivational, morale boosting symbol during its post-combat war bond tour; or a poster for an imagined movie that would be motivational and patriotic.

Student artwork on display was judged in seven grade-based categories: Grades K-1, 2-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and special needs Grades K-6 and 7-12.

The exhibit may be viewed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on the second floor, in the museum’s Missile Gallery. This program is supported in part through the generosity of the Air Force Museum Foundation, Inc.