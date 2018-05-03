Conference to offer teachers professional development

FAIRBORN — The annual Wright State University Network for Educational Renewal conference will offer local teachers and administrators professional development on modern issues and challenges in education.

The Learn Local conference will be held 7:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, May 5 at the Hangar in Allyn Hall. The conference is free.

The conference is expected to draw nearly 300 education professionals from about 20 local school districts.

“We have outstanding educators, administrators and school counselors working with children locally,” said Amy Elston, assistant director of the Office of Partnerships and Field Experiences in the College of Education and Human Services. “Many opportunities to attend conferences of this quality require traveling a substantial distance.”

The conference highlights local achievements, strategies and innovations that help students and allows time for those in education to network and share their thoughts and experiences.

Throughout the day, attendees can visit breakout sessions, where they will hear about and discuss a wide variety of topics including co-teaching, building STEM skills, gifted education, going paperless, interacting with nature, teaching English to speakers of other languages, community resources, character education and mindfulness for teachers. Session topics will include three sessions from presenting partners, DP&L and Vectren.

“This is a unique opportunity to meet and celebrate the accomplishments of local educators and share practices that will benefit local students,” Elston said. “We are passionate about showing our appreciation for local educators, administrators, school counselors and others working with local children.”

The College of Education and Human Services is part of the National Network for Education Renewal and has offered the conference for several years.

College credit is available to attendees, presenters, partner school districts and non-partner school districts.

For more information on the conference, email wsuner_cehs@wright.edu. To register, visit education-human-services.wright.edu/wsuner-conference.