April 19

Collin J. Graham, 660 Silvers Drive, Xenia, guilty reckless operation, $363 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Stephen C. Taylor, 416 Falcon Drive, New Carlisle, guilty OVI, $965 fines, 365 days, 125 suspended. Time consecutive. Supervised community control three years. Good behavior three years.

Nichole M. Tschudi, 303 Orville St., Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned form all Walmart stores for two years.

Ashley M. Call, 1720 Mclain St., Dayton, guilty petty theft, 90 days, 80 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Walmart stores for two years.

Evonna S. Johnson, 228 S Wittenberg Ave., Springfield, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 90 days, 80 suspended. Good behavior for two years. Banned from all Kohl’s stores for two years.

Justin S. Barr, 251 Corey Court A, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. Good behavior two years. Banned from all Walmart stores for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

