FAHS seeking volunteers

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Area Historical Society is seeking volunteers.

Individuals who are organized, enjoy making lists and are strong communicators, as well as those with basic computer, email and spreadsheet skills who enjoy FAHS presentations and have some free time to lend a hand are encouraged to volunteer.

FAHS is specifically in need of volunteers to help with its membership committee. Typical duties might include checking members and guests in at presentations, keeping the membership lists and email contacts updated, and helping with the membership renewal process each year.

If individuals would like to assist, they can send an email to fairbornhistoricalsociety@gmail.com with their name and telephone number. An FAHS official will be in touch.