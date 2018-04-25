Wright State honors student employee

FAIRBORN — She’s professional. Driven. Detail oriented.

Olivia Kriel, a senior majoring in human resource management, has been named Wright State University’s 2018 Student Employee of the Year.

Kriel was recognized on April 10 at a ceremony in the Pathfinder Lounge in the Wright State Student Union. The event is part of National Student Employment Week which runs from April 8 through April 14.

Kriel has worked at the Wright State Research Institute as a human resources intern for three years. She assists with recruiting, onboarding and various administrative duties.Her supervisor Liz Wiesman, WSRI resource manager, nominated Kriel for the award.

“I’ve nominated her every year that she’s worked for us and I’m really excited that she’s getting the recognition that I feel she deserves,” said Wiesman.

After graduation, Kriel hopes to stay close to Wright State and find a job in her field.