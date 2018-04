Lane closures scheduled for State Route 4

BATH TOWNSHIP — Various left lane closures on east and west State Route 4 at Bath Road in Bath Township are scheduled to take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, April 30 through Sunday, May 13.

Traffic will be maintained.

Arrow boards and/or signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming work zone and restrictions. All work is contingent upon the weather.

To help ensure the safety of the construction workers as well as the traveling public, motorists should remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, check www.OHGO.com.