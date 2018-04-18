Scholarships available for music students

GREENE COUNTY — The Springfield Fortnightly Musical Club has set aside $1,000 to further the musical education of any senior student majoring in music when they go to college next fall.

The scholarship was made possible by two former members of the music club – Laura Krout and Helen Krout – who left money in their estate for a scholarship fund for talented music seniors.

The Springfield Music Club has a set of criteria for applicants to follow. The applicant must be a high school senior who resides in Clark County and attends a public or private school or home schooled in Clark County or Fairborn High School in Greene County. He or she must plan to major in music in a college or university program after graduation.

The applicant must give a live performance of two compositions of contrasting styles for the judges selected by the Springfield Music Club. Total length of performance should not exceed 10 minutes. The auditions will be held 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 28 at Northridge United Methodist Church located at 4610 Derr Road in Springfield.

All instrumentalists and vocalists are to have the compositions memorized. The applicants will be judged on talent with the following areas graded: musicianship, interpretation, technic and stage presence. The winner will be asked to perform for the members at the annual May meeting of the club 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 22 and will receive his or her scholarship money at that time.

Seniors interested in applying for the scholarship must complete an application form that their high school counselor or music teacher has. The application along with a list of musical activities at school, church and community must be sent to Mary Anne Blazer by Friday, April 20. More information about the scholarship is on the forms at all the high schools in Clark County and Fairborn High School. Home schooled students who need the application form can also contact Mary Anne Blazer at 937-767-1892.

The 2017 recipient of the $1,000 music scholarship was Gabrielle Edwards, vocalist, from Greenon High School now studying at Wright State University in music education. The 2016 recipient of the Fortnightly scholarship was David Kestner and he will be playing his saxophone for the annual May banquet on Tuesday, May 15.