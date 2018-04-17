Weight loss surgery seminars scheduled

FAIRBORN — Joon Shim, M.D., M.P.H., FACS, a fellowship-trained, minimally invasive and bariatric surgeon with Wright State Physicians, will speak at two weight loss surgery education seminars. Both seminars are free and open to the public.

The first seminar will take place 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 at Miami Valley Hospital South in the conference center, room 1315, next to the Valley Café (2400 Miami Valley Drive, Centerville, Ohio 45459).

The second seminar will take place 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 at Atrium Medical Center in AMC Auditorium 1 on the fifth floor of the Professional Office Building (1 Medical Center Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005).

Shim, an assistant professor of surgery at the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine, will discuss modern bariatric surgery, safety and concerns of current bariatric procedures, long-term outcomes of bariatric procedures, the future of bariatric surgery and the efficacy of the surgical treatment of obesity. Patients who have had prior bariatric surgery are welcome to attend.

She specializes in general surgery, bariatric surgery, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, reflux, hiatal hernia and endoscopy. She earned her medical degree and her master’s degree in public health from George Washington University School of Medicine. She completed her residency in general surgery at University of Massachusetts and a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery and bariatric surgery at Brown University. She served as an active-duty Army surgeon for four years and completed two tours as a combat trauma surgeon for Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. She was awarded the Army’s Meritorious Service Medal.

To register, contact Kayla Mieczkowski at kayla.mieczkowski@wspi.org or 937-208-5439.