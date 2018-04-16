Feb. 7

Joshua W. Gentner Sr., 232 Union St., Xenia, guilty theft, fines $243, 180 days, 14 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Feb. 8

Spencer A. Brown, 3140 Shakertown Road, Beavercreek, guilty possession of drug abuse instruments, fines $186, 90 days, three suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

