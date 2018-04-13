Blood drive slated for April 28

FAIRBORN — The “Be The Good” stoneware coffee mug is a gift to everyone who registers to donate at the St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church community blood drive 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, April 28 in the Fellowship Hall, 1501 North Broad St.

Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 800-388-GIVE.

The “Be The Good” campaign recognizes donors as a special force for good in the world. The message honors their kindness and encourages everyone to consider donating as a way to do good for others.

The red, campfire style stoneware mug features a block letter design with “Be The Good” in solid white lettering as an anagram of the “Believe There is Good in the World” message in outlined letters. It’s free to everyone who registers to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives now through April 28.