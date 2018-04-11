March 26

Jason L. Brooks, 857 S. Maple Ave., Fairborn, guilty disorderly conduct, $265 fines, 30 days, 28 suspended. Supervised community control up to two years with parenting classes. Good behavior for two years.

Tracy L. Elson, 56 Regina Drive, Fairborn, guilty unauthorized use of property, $265 fines, 30 days, 30 suspended. No future similar violation for one year. Pay restitution.

Jeffrey M. Miller, 368 Hill St., Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control. Drug/alcohol assessment and follow-up.

Joseph H. Hodapp, 320 E Somers St., Eaton, no contest possession of drug instrument, $265 fines, 180 days, 148 suspended. Good behavior for two years.

Brandon T. Harley, 6740 Swissway Drive, Centerville, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. No future similar violation for one year.

Mason T. McCabe, 3379 Weaver Fort Jefferson Road, Greenville, guilty physical control, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

March 27

Amanda Sullivan, 177 Prugh Ave., Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 172 suspended. No future similar violations two year. Good behavior two years. Alcohol monitor 60 days, one-year license suspension.

Tracie L. Gray, 4107 Rosehill Drive, Beavercreek, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 176 suspended. No future similar violations two years, three-day driver intervention program and supervised community control two years. Good behavior two years. Alcohol monitor for 60 days, one-year license suspension.

March 29

Douglas Finkbine, 110 Grimes St., Middletown, guilty complicit prostitution, $265 fines, 60 days, 54 suspended.Supervised community control up to two years. Good behavior for two years.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

