Area Digest

School board to meet

FAIRBORN — The Fairborn Board of Education will meet in a regular meeting beginning 6 p.m. Thursday, April 12 in the media center of Fairborn High School, 900 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Council to meet

FAIRBORN — Fairborn City Council will meet in a regular meeting beginning 6 p.m. Monday, April 16 in council chambers of the Fairborn Government Center, 44 W. Hebble Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Commissioner candidate hosting “Taco Tuesday” event

FAIRBORN — Susan Lopez, a graduate of Fairborn High School and candidate for Greene County Commissioner, is holding a “Taco Tuesday” event 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 at TJ Chumps, 1100 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road. Lopez wants to hear about issues people in Greene County are facing, and address how she can best serve Fairborn residents.

Township trustee meetings

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Board of Trustees will meeting in a regular session beginning 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 at the township office, 1006 Yellow Springs-Fairfield Road in Fairborn. Township trustee meetings are open to the public and are regularly held on the first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month if applicable.

Walking tour offered

FAIRBORN — To assist artists to experience the beautiful features of Oakes Quarry Park in Fairborn for the B-W Greenway 2018 Juried Art Competition, a walking tour of the park will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 20 at Oakes Quarry Park, on State Route 235, just east of the I-675 interchange. Artists will gather in the parking lot for the tour conducted by the Fairborn park staff. Organizers suggest wearing comfortable walking attire. For additional information regarding the juried art competition, visit: www.bwgreenway.org or call 937-867-5212.

Presentation to highlight local history

ENON — Local history will be the focus at the monthly Rebeca Galloway Chapter DAR meeting slated for 1 p.m. Saturday, April 21 at the Enon Community Historical Society’s Research Room, 45 Indian Dr. The members will get a special tour of the Enon Log House and its historical contents as well as a closer look at the Enon Mound, the second largest conical mound in Ohio.

Zoning commission meets

BATH TOWNSHIP — The Bath Township Zoning Commission has planned meeting dates for the first half of 2018. They are slated for 7 p.m. Mondays May 7; June 4.

Day Camp applications available

ENON — The “Living History DAY Camp” is looking for area fourth and fifth grade students who would like to attend Day Camp 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, June 18; or Wednesday, June 20; or Friday, June 22 for $35. The Hertzler House Museum Committee is sponsoring the 9th-annual event, which will allow children to cook their lunch in the fireplace, play pld-time games, craft and make homemade ice cream. Ten students may attend per day. If interested, contact director Barbara Arnold for an application at 937-864-1046 or bsadragon@sbcglobal.net. Registration closes Thursday, May 31 or when all open slots are filled. Interested individuals are encouraged to get their applications in as early as possible.

Entries due

FAIRBORN — Entries for the Landscapes2018 Juried Art Exhibition by the B-W Greenway and Fairborn Art Association are due between 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30 at the Fairborn Art Association Gallery. Visit the B-W Greenway website for all the details: www.bwgreenway.org

Center seeks homemakers

FAIRBORN – The Fairborn Senior Center is accepting applications for part-time homemakers. Hours will vary. Applicants must pass a background check and drug screen, and they must also have a valid driver’s license and car insurance. Apply at 325 N. Third St.

Send area digest news items to editor@xeniagazette.com. Items may run more than once as space and time allows.

