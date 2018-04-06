Fairborn police reports

April 3

12:20 a.m. – Assault on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

6:24 a.m. – Warrant on the 800 block of North Broad Street.

8:21 a.m. – Crash with property damage at South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive.

11:05 a.m. – Crash with property damage at North Fairfield Road and Col. Glenn Highway.

12:12 p.m. – Crash with personal injury at South Wright Avenue and West Dayton Drive.

12:20 p.m. – Disturbance on the 20 block of Thornton Drive.

12:31 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2500 block of Col. Glenn Highway.

2:37 p.m. – Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

2:43 p.m. – Protection order violation on the 2400 block of Valle Greene Drive.

4:45 p.m. – Theft on the 100 block of East Main Street.

6:15 p.m. – Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.

6:29 p.m. – Warrant at Whittier Avenue and Emerson Avenue.

6:32 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Forest Street and Salem Avenue.

6:53 on the 1300 block of Hemlock Drive.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Some reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Some reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.