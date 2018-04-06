Fairborn police reports

April 3
12:20 a.m. – Assault on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
6:24 a.m. – Warrant on the 800 block of North Broad Street.
8:21 a.m. – Crash with property damage at South Maple Avenue and East Dayton Drive.
11:05 a.m. – Crash with property damage at North Fairfield Road and Col. Glenn Highway.
12:12 p.m. – Crash with personal injury at South Wright Avenue and West Dayton Drive.
12:20 p.m. – Disturbance on the 20 block of Thornton Drive.
12:31 p.m. – Suspicious person on the 2500 block of Col. Glenn Highway.
2:37 p.m. – Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
2:43 p.m. – Protection order violation on the 2400 block of Valle Greene Drive.
4:45 p.m. – Theft on the 100 block of East Main Street.
6:15 p.m. – Warrant on the 70 block of West Hebble Avenue.
6:29 p.m. – Warrant at Whittier Avenue and Emerson Avenue.
6:32 p.m. – Crash with property damage at Forest Street and Salem Avenue.
6:53 on the 1300 block of Hemlock Drive.
Herald News Report compiled by Whitney Vickers. Some reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.
