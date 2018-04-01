March 8

Chelsy A. McCutcheon, 524 Whisper Lane, Xenia, guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. Up to two years of supervised community control.

Teddy R. Stover Jr., 1000 Libby Lane, Barboursville, W.va., guilty OVI, $490 fines, 180 days, 177 suspended. Complete three-day driver intervention program. No future similar violation for one year.

March 9

James K. Basham, 1859 N Central Drive, Beavercreek, guilty telephone harassment, $265 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Charge concurrent, two years good behavior.

Alex S. Blair, 1146 Cottage Court Drive, Fairborn, guilty petty theft, $265 fines, 180 days, 179 suspended. Supervised community control up to two years. Good behavior two years. Pay restitution. Banned from Kohl’s stores for two years.

March 12

Jessie R. Combs, 5220 Osceola Drive, Dayton, guilty criminal damages, $1,015 days, 90 days, 88 suspended. Two years no future similar violations. Two years supervised probation.

Roberto E. Ramos, 51 Pagoda Court, Riverside, guilty unlawful restraint, $1,015 fines, 60 days, 49 suspended.No future similar violations for two years. Up to two years supervised community control. Banned from contact with victim for 2two years. Pay restitution.

Fairborn Municipal Court report compiled from completed cases occurring in Beavercreek and Fairborn. Some court reports may not appear in print due to space constraints.

