Jan. 23

Harley M. Rose, 933 Parnell Drive, Xenia, guilty menacing, fines $428, 30 days, 16 suspended. Jail credit on condition no future violation within five years and successful completion of probation.

Jan. 25

Ronald L. Sizemore, at large, Xenia, guilty obstructing official business, fines $241, 90 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years. Pending felonies out of same event.

Erin E. George, 833 Xenia Ave. Apt. 3, Yellow Springs, guilty theft, fines $650, 180 days. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years and successful completion of probation. Shall not be on property of any Greene County Kohls during probation.

Rebecca E. Leger, 1269 June Drive, Xenia, guilty failure to confine, fines $289.

Jan. 26

Joshua W. Gentner Sr., 232 Union St., Xenia, guilty public indecency, fines $593, 30 days, 14 suspended. Jail suspended on condition no similar violation within five years.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.

Xenia Municipal Court report is compiled from completed cases occurring in throughout Greene County. Report compiled by Natalie Jones.