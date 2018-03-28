Project Linus coming to Wright State

FAIRBORN — Students at Wright State University will be making a difference in the local community by making more than 500 blankets for children in need.

The annual Project Linus Blanket Making Marathon will be taking place noon-7 p.m. Thursday, April 5 in the Student Union Atrium on the Dayton campus of Wright State University. Project Linus is a national organization that has delivered more than six million blankets to children in need since 1995.

The event is hosted by The Wright Chapter of the National Residence Hall Honorary, a residential organization dedicated to community service and recognition. Preparation began in September 2017, raising $5,000 and partnering with various student organizations to cut fabric. Students, staff, faculty and other community members are all encouraged to attend this event and give the gift of comfort to a child in need.