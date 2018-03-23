Individual robbed, shot in foot

FAIRBORN — An individual is suffering from injuries to their foot after experiencing a robbery March 22.

Fairborn officers responded to the robbery call at approximately 2:46 a.m. on the 200 block of Vine Street, where they found the shooting victim suffering from injuries after his or her personal belongings had been taken. The shooting victim was transported by Fairborn Medics to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Officers surveyed the area for suspects. However, none were identified. Individuals with information are asked to call the Fairborn Police Department at 937-754-3000.

By Whitney Vickers wvickers@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.

Contact Whitney Vickers at 937-502-4532.