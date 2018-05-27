Wrights celebrate 60 years

JAMESTOWN — Robert and Karen (Atkinson) Wright of Jamestown will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on May 29, 2018. The couple was married at Union United Methodish Church in Xenia on May 29, 1958.

They have one daughter Sue Wilson of Jamestown and one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Emily Wright of Palm Bay, Fla.

They have six grandchildren and one step-grandchild: Tiffany Ludwig of Kettering; Brandon Williamson of Jamestown, Joshua and Chelo Wright, Evan Wright, Dylan Wright, all of Florida; Corey and Melissa Wright of Indiana and Pedro of Florida. The couple also has seven great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

Robert Wright is retired from Elder-Beerman and Karen Wright is retired from the Greene County Recorder’s Office.