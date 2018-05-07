WSU cadet Hunt receives award

FAIRBORN — Logan R. Hunt, an Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet at Wright State University received the George C. Marshall Award during an awards ceremony at the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.

The award is named in the honor and legacy of General of the Army George C. Marshall, who served in World War II as the Army Chief of Staff and in the post-war era served as Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding senior cadets in military science studies and leadership values in each battalion at host universities or colleges. This is a national award and the highest award an ROTC cadet can receive.

Hunt is the son of Bonnie and Travis Hunt of Bloomingdale, Ohio. He is also the husband of Kelly Sullivan.