Confectionately Yours: Hospitality

I have learned a hard lesson. At least, I think I have.You see, since I was a teen, I have been drawn to hospitality related events. I love the planning & preparing even more than the actual event itself.

For years, I seemed to equate hospitality with big events…weddings, banquets, school fundraisers, mission conferences. When these things weren’t on the calendar, we entertained in our home, often having 20 or more folks in for dinner.

Several months ago, I took on a catering job for a friend. I jokingly told her she is now an “ex-friend.” Just kidding, Vicki. In reality, I did feel God’s stamp of approval to do this event, & thankfully, it all turned out well. BUT, what used to be so enjoyable, & come together so easily, NOW is burdensome. I was still trying to get my life & house back in some semblance of order over a week later!

Ecclesiastes tells us to everything there is a season. It has been hard for me to accept, but perhaps this season of big event planning is over for me. It is hard giving up the thing that I felt sort of defined me in others eyes, but the frustrations & physical energy expended far outweighed the pleasure.

Now I won’t quit being hospitable. It is who God made me to be. But I have refined this area of my life. My dinner parties usually include just one or two friends. I make soup & take a jar to some folks at work or church who appreciate my efforts. I wrap up a couple of fresh baked cookies & pass them out as a “random act of baking.”

Hospitality is simply sharing what you have. Jesus blesses even a cup of cold water given in His name. I’m posting today one the recipes I made for the Vicki’s event. It is a soft homemade roll wrapped around a cheeseburger filling. — Confectionately Yours, Sue

Cheeseburger Stuffed Buns

5 tsp. rapid rise yeast

1 egg

1/2 c. warm water (110°-115°)

1/4 c. shortening

3/4 c. warm milk (110°-115°)

1 tsp. salt

1/4 c. sugar

3-4 c. all purpose flour

In a mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Add milk, sugar, egg, shortening, and salt plus 2 cups flour. Beat with mixer until smooth.

By hand, stir in enough flour to make a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, about 4-6 minutes. Placed in a greased bowl, turning once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 30 minutes.

Note: I use Saf-Instant Yeast and always get good results. If you have a heavy duty mixer, you can put on the dough hooks & make it in the mixer. If you have a bread machine, this can be done on the dough setting, but decrease the yeast to 3 tsp. as the machine setting is usually around 90 minutes. Remove, fill as directed, & proceed with the recipe as given.

Cheeseburger Filling

1-1/2 lbs. ground beef ,browned and drained

1/3 c. ketchup

8 slices American cheese

1/4 c. onion, chopped

In a skillet, cook beef and onion; drain well. Add ketchup and allow to cool a bit. Punch down dough and divide into 16 pieces. On a lightly floured surface, gently roll out dough into 5″ circle.

Fold cheese slices in half and then again, to make 4 pieces. Place 2 pieces on center of dough, then add 3 T. of beef mixture. Bring dough edges to center; pinch edges to seal. Place pinched edge side down on a greased baking sheet. Spray with butter flavor non-stick spray, cover with clean cloth and let rise until doubled, about 20-30 minutes.

Bake @ 400° for 8-12 minutes or until golden brown. Brush hot rolls with melted butter as soon as they are removed from oven. Yield:16 sandwiches

Note: Please try this recipe. Kids and adults just love it! A trick for determining if dough has doubled is to put it in a clear plastic container with high sides sprayed with nonstick spray.

Put a rubber band around the container at the level of the dough. When the dough is twice as high as the rubber band, it has doubled in size.

http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/03/web1_MurphySue.jpg

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.