Dog of the week: Adrian

Thinking about adoption?

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork.

Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.