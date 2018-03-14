Dog of the week: Adrian

Thinking about adoption?
XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday through Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork.
Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.
Submitted photo Adrian is a 9-year-old male beagle. Described as a loving old soul, he can’t wait to curl up on the couch with his new owner. Adrian loves the comfy bed that Boy Scouts donated to him and Greene County Animal Control. Adrian is a sweet and quiet boy who loves treats (even if he’s too comfy to get up and take them) and tummy rubs.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU