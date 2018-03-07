Dog of the week: Darwin

XENIA — Greene County Animal Control is open 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 12-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday at 641 Dayton-Xenia Road, Xenia. Potential adopters should visit at least one hour before closing to meet animals and complete adoption paperwork. Adoption fees are currently being restructured; fees include an adoption bag, microchip, vaccinations and worming. All animals are required to be spayed or neutered before adoption or by new owner at appropriate age.

Submitted photo Darwin is a neutered male pit bull mix that is about a year and a half. He is a handsome boy that loves to run and play. Darwin has bat-like ears that stand straight up which make him an unforgettable pup. He would love to find an owner that wants to be outside hiking, playing fetch or just giving him tummy rubs. http://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2018/03/web1_Darwin.jpg Submitted photo Darwin is a neutered male pit bull mix that is about a year and a half. He is a handsome boy that loves to run and play. Darwin has bat-like ears that stand straight up which make him an unforgettable pup. He would love to find an owner that wants to be outside hiking, playing fetch or just giving him tummy rubs.