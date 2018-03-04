Some favorite Recipes while Gloria is gone

Editor’s Note: The Yoder household is a busy one these days as they adjust to the arrival of newborn Elijah Courage who arrived as a healthy baby on Valentine’s Day. Gloria is taking this week off to continue to adjust to the new routine and she will be returning next week to fill us in on how life has changed. Meanwhile, we know recipes are the backbone of this column, so we are re-running some reader fan favorites that you might have missed. Enjoy.

STUFF

Brown 1 1/2 pounds hamburger, sausage, or venison

Potatoes

Cabbage

Carrots

Peas

Onions

Cheese and or gravy

In a large skillet, brown the hamburger. Layer raw veggies on top of meat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Spread gravy or cheese over top. Cover and simmer on low until veggies are tender.

GOLD RUSH BRUNCH CASSEROLE

1 pound sausage or ham

1/4 cup chopped onions

8 eggs, scrambled or fried and seasoned

1 1/2 cups shredded cheese (whatever kind you prefer)

4 cups hash browns

2 tablespoons parsley

1 quart cheese sauce

Layer in a 9 by 13 cake pan in order given. Be free to use your imagination, adding items such as bacon, pepperoni or peppers. Cover with cheese sauce (recipe follows) and bake at 350 for 25-30 minutes.

CHEESE SAUCE

1/4 cup butter

1/4 cup flour

1 3/4 cups milk

1/4 teaspoon seasoning salt

8 ounces Velveeta cheese

1 cup sour cream

Salt and pepper to taste

Melt butter, add flour, whisk together adding milk and salt. Cook until thickened. Reduce heat and add cheese and sour cream.

HEAVENLY OATMEAL BARS

2 cups oatmeal

1 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 cup butter

1/2 cup coconut (optional)

Mix until crumbly. Reserve 1 1/2 cups crumbs. Press remaining crumbs into a 9 by 13 inch pan. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes.

1/2 cup peanut butter

1 can sweetened condensed milk

Mix together. Spread on baked crust.

1 cup chocolate chips

1 cup M & Ms

Sprinkle on top of mixture. Spread reserved crumbs on top. Bake an additional 20 minutes or until golden brown.

NOODLE WIENER CASSEROLE

1 pound package of wieners

8 ounces noodles

1/4 cup oleo

2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

1 1/4 cups cheese

1/2 teaspoon salt

Topping:

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons mustard

1/4 cup salad dressing

In a large kettle, cook noodles and drain. In a saucepan melt oleo and stir in flour. While stirring, slowly add milk. When mixture comes to a boil add cheese and salt and stir until cheese is melted. Add this to the cooked noodles and pour into greased casserole dish. Mix topping together and add wieners. Bake at 375 for 30 minutes. Serves eight.

CHILI SOUP

3 pounds hamburger

2 cups onion, chopped

1 cup flour

2 1/2 quarts tomato juice

1 19 ounce can kidney beans

1 tablespoon cumin

2 tablespoons chili powder

3 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon taco seasoning

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup sorghum or maple syrup

Fry and chop hamburger into a 6 quart kettle. Add onions and fry longer. Sprinkle flour over this and stir with a spoon to mix. Add tomato juice and turn on high, stirring frequently until it thickens and boils. Reduce heat, adding the rest of the ingredients. Simmer for 1 hour to allow the flavors to develop. If you like a sweeter chili, add 1/2 cup brown sugar. If you like a fiery soup, add red pepper. This makes around five quarts of a nice, thick soup.

HEALTHY CHOCOLATE

1 cup coconut oil

1 1/4 cups unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 cups peanut butter

3/4 cup maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

Heat and stir together over medium heat until melted. Use as a dipping chocolate or pour into a 9 by 13 pan and refrigerate or freeze, then break into pieces and enjoy. This chocolate is very runny when hot, so choose the temperature that works best for your project at hand.

PIZZA ENCHILADAS

10 tortillas

1 1/2 pounds of hamburger

2 quarts of pizza sauce

1/2 cup of barbecue sauce

3 cups of mozzarella cheese

3 cups of cheese sauce

Pizza toppings of your choice such as chopped onions, diced peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, and olives.

Fry and season hamburger, stir in pizza sauce. Spoon into tortillas along with pizza toppings and mozzarella cheese. Place them seam down in a 9 by 13 pan. Spread cheese sauce on top or you can use Velveeta instead if you like. Bake at 350 until heated through. Also delicious with tomatoes, lettuce, and sour cream.

By Kevin Williams

Readers with culinary or cultural questions or stories can write Gloria directly at Gloria Yoder, 10568 E. 350th Ave., Flat Rock, IL 62427-2019. To see more on the Amish go to www.amish365.com.

