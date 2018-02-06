WSU Theatre presenting ‘The Grapes of Wrath’

FAIRBORN — Wright State University Theatre continues its 43rd season with the Tony Award-winning drama “The Grapes of Wrath” now through Feb. 11 in the Festival Playhouse in the Creative Arts Center.

Performances are 7 p.m. Feb. 7 and 8; 8 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10; and 2 p.m. Feb. 10 and 11.

“The Grapes Of Wrath” won the 1990 Tony Award and Outer Critics Circle Award. It was adapted by Frank Galati in 1988 from John Steinbeck’s classic novel, which won the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award.

The play follows the Joads, a family of sharecroppers in Oklahoma who are driven west by the Depression and the drought of the Dust Bowl. They pile into a truck and head to California seeking farm work. But the Golden State isn’t the land of riches they had hoped for.

Wright State’s production of “The Grapes of Wrath” is directed by Marya Spring-Cordes (“The Music Man,” “The Children’s Hour”). The set design is by Pam Knauert-Lavanway (“No, No Nanette,” “Peter Pan”), lighting design by Emily Hope (“Heathers: The Musical,” “Urinetown”), projection design by Matthew Benjamin (“Restoration!,” “Fiddler on the Roof”), costume design by Elizabeth Bourgeois (“9 to 5”), properties by John Lavarnway and sound design by James Dunlap.

The production features Christine Fiala (Reverend Casey), Dylan Tacker (Tom Joad), Louis Kurtzman (Al Joad), Nick Martin (Noah Joad), Hailey Noll (Ruthie Joad), Eric Pettit (Winfred Joad), Mackenzie Stephens (Rose of Sharon), Isaac Ingle (Pa Joad), Alexia Vlahos (Ma Joad), Eli Davis (Grandpa), Haley Knuth (Grandma), Joe Green (Uncle John) and Aaron Roitman (Connie Rivers).

Understudies include Sophie Kirk, Justin Mathews, Ross Bloedorn, Thomas Sheffer, Julie Deye, Caitlyn Shiner, Logan Kitchens, Madisyn Warren, Mallory Kraus, George Heddleston and Jeremy Farley.

Instrumentalists include Lauren Everett, Colin Hodgkins and David Bays. The ensemble includes Lauren Everett, Mallory Kraus, Brynnan McNeill, Sophie Kirk, Donnasia Allen, Caitlyn Shiner, Colin Hodgkins, David Bays, Jeremy Farley, Rayquon Brown, Everett Walker, Ross Bloedorn, Logan Kitchens, Christian Schaefer and George Heddleston. Swings include Tina Hohman, Margo Russ, Shae Bickel, Dean McKenzie and Thomas Sheffer.

For more information, visit http://webapp2.wright.edu/web1/newsroom/2018/01/31/wright-state-theatre-presents-the-grapes-of-wrath/. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens. For tickets and theatre information call the box office at 937-775-2500 or purchase single tickets online.