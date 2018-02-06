Yellow Springs Library announces programs

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of February. Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Art in the Library for ages 7+, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6. Snacks provided.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28 Songs, simple stories, and rhymes to enjoy with your little one. Ms. Janet presents a short, interactive program followed by open playtime.

Paws to Read, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. After school to read to and visit with our four-legged friends and their people. All participating pets are certified with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

The Lost History of Spangle Records for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7. Yellow Springs resident Chris Till will share what he has learned during his research of Spangle Records. Based in Springfield, Spangle Records released a dozen rock ‘n’ roll and country records between 1957 and 1958.

A Taste of Mystery Book Club for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8. Throughout the year, we will be reading books from various subgenres of mysteries. Light snacks will be provided.

Basic Songwriting for adults, 1-3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 16. Learn or revisit songwriting basics with Susan Wolf, local songwriter. Start from scratch or bring a song you’ve already started. Must be able to attend all three classes. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 16, 23. Join Ms. Janet for fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Drawing on the Right Side of the Brain for ages adults, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 19, 26. Local artist Margrit Tydings-Petrie will teach you to draw and improve your artistic perception. Must be able to attend all three classes. Registration required.

Art in the Library for ages 7 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13. Join us after school for some games and crafts with “Heart.” Snacks provided.

Tweens Read: The Amazing Adventures of John Smith, Jr. AKA Houdini for grades 4-6, 3-3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. Pick up the book ahead of time at the desk, read it, come to book club, and it’s yours to keep! Join us for book discussion, trivia, prizes, and snacks.

Craft Night for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14. In February we will make quilling pendants. All supplies provided. Registration required.

Anime Club for grades 6 and up, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. Join staff for some anime fun and treats.

Jewelry Making with Lily Rose for ages adults, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Make and take a vintage grape cluster necklace. Registration required.

Star Wars: A Galactic Event for ages 6 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20. Come in after school for Star Wars inspired snacks, crafts, and games.

Simple Sewing for adults, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21. Learn how to sew and sew a simple project. This month’s project is a table runner. All supplies will be provided. Registration required.

Books on Tap Book Club for adults, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Yellow Springs Brewery, 305 Walnut St.

Unicorns and Dragons for grades 6 and up, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. Join us for some mythical dragon eggs, unicorn headbands, and fun snacks.

Narnia and Beyond Adventurers Club for age 7 and up, 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. Book 5: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. Have a snack, hear a chapter read aloud, and enjoy an activity based on the adventure.

Community Read: Memory’s Last Breath: Field Notes on My Dementia for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27. In support of the Dementia Friendly Yellow Springs project, the library is hosting a book discussion on Memory’s Last Breath: Field Notes on My Dementia by Gerda Saunders. The discussion will be facilitated by the Executive Director of the Greene County Council on Aging, Karen Puterbaugh.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.