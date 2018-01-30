Greene County marriages

Jan. 5
Kyle D. Baker of Beavercreek and Mallory D. Williams of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Adam L. Stover of Jamestown and Amanda S. Wylie of Cedarville applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jan. 8
Michael B. Jones of Yellow Springs and Karen L. Shirley of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jan. 10
Shane A. Sitts of Fairborn and Kelly D. Glancy of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jan. 11
Peggy A. Middleton of Xenia and Tracy L. Earls of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
John E. Click of Fairborn and Tammy H. Yoon of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Matthew N. Alombro of Fairborn and Shaelynn Barnett of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Jan. 11.
Jan. 12
John A. McLaughlin of Fairborn and Connie M. Hunter of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nikita Appaswami of New York and Shankar G. Ramaswamy of New York applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Michael W. Lakins of Xenia and Connie S. Wilson of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.