Greene County marriages

Jan. 2

Paul A. Winford Sr. of Xenia and Cresta L. Newcomer of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Robert D. Tonge of Westerville and Ciela J. Ledbetter of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Monty C. Little of Xenia and Velvet M. Wylie of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Omar J. Diaz of Navarre and Shannon N. Wicks of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jan. 3

Joseph B. Cloud of Beavercreek and Laura A. Edgar of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Derek J. Short of Fairborn and Priscilla B. Amaoko of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Jan. 3.

Ryan L. Kempf of Fairborn and Alicia M. Damewood of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Jimenez A. Sanabia of Dayton and Stacy M. Minnick of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

John L. Evans of Beavercreek and Rebecca M. Zimmer of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Ken C. Weaver of Oakwood and Holly M. Clark of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County News

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

