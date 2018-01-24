Greene County marriages

Jan. 2
Paul A. Winford Sr. of Xenia and Cresta L. Newcomer of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Robert D. Tonge of Westerville and Ciela J. Ledbetter of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Monty C. Little of Xenia and Velvet M. Wylie of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Omar J. Diaz of Navarre and Shannon N. Wicks of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jan. 3
Joseph B. Cloud of Beavercreek and Laura A. Edgar of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Derek J. Short of Fairborn and Priscilla B. Amaoko of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Jan. 3.
Ryan L. Kempf of Fairborn and Alicia M. Damewood of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Jimenez A. Sanabia of Dayton and Stacy M. Minnick of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
John L. Evans of Beavercreek and Rebecca M. Zimmer of Dayton applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Ken C. Weaver of Oakwood and Holly M. Clark of Spring Valley applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
