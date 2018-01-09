Greene County marriages

Dec. 20

Asa L. Johnson of Xenia and Breanna M. Allen of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Andrew B. Terpstra of Beavercreek and Jia Yang of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 21

Lauren E. Lush of Fairborn and Joshua E. Coffman of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

John L. Agnew of Yellow Springs and Sierra V. Duellea of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Shane A. Helsinger of Fairborn and Morgan A. Evans of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dec. 26

Terry D. Knight of Fairborn and Michaela N. Williamson of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Michael A. Sam Jr. of Houston and April L. Rumelhart of Houston applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Dillon A. Astin of Beavercreek and Joanna M. Harvey of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Devin J. Gruet of Cedarville and Morgan E. Phillips of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Fairborn Daily Gazette

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.