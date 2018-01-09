Greene County marriages

Dec. 20
Asa L. Johnson of Xenia and Breanna M. Allen of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Andrew B. Terpstra of Beavercreek and Jia Yang of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 21
Lauren E. Lush of Fairborn and Joshua E. Coffman of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
John L. Agnew of Yellow Springs and Sierra V. Duellea of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Shane A. Helsinger of Fairborn and Morgan A. Evans of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dec. 26
Terry D. Knight of Fairborn and Michaela N. Williamson of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Michael A. Sam Jr. of Houston and April L. Rumelhart of Houston applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Dillon A. Astin of Beavercreek and Joanna M. Harvey of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Devin J. Gruet of Cedarville and Morgan E. Phillips of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.