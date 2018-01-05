Confectionately Yours: Recipe secrets

I came across a recipe for chocolate chip cookies that contained crispy rice cereal as one of the ingredients. This was exciting to me because over 28 years ago a neighbor brought cookies like these to my home after the birth of my daughter, Emily. She declined to share the recipe, citing that it was a family secret.

Of course that made me want that recipe even more! I knew the general ingredients of that cookie, but not the specifics. I’ve been on the hunt for this recipe since then….and in trying this one, I think the secret is out. I am sharing it today. No secrets here!

If I try a dish in a restaurant that I like especially, I WILL try to figure out how to make it at home. There are web sites dedicated to ‘cloning’ those recipes.

As a believer in Christ, I have to figure out how to live and react like He would. Jesus knew I could not do this on my own. When He physically left this world, His DNA, AKA the Comforter, the Helper, the Holy Spirit was given to reside within the physical body of those who accept Him as their Savior.

As a follower of Christ Jesus, His example must be ever before me if I am to respond to life’s situations as He would. How can I be like Him if I do not intimately know His character, His tenderness, His mercy, His unfailing, and everlasting love. I can’t do this if I am not consistently in the Word and allowing the Holy Spirit to teach me.

The secret recipe to that Crispy Chocolate Chips Cookies is below…and the secret to being like Jesus is first to accept Him as Savior and ask Him to help you learn about Him through His Word.

Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1-1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups Rice Krispies or Special K cereal

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped nuts, optional

Beat butter and sugar together until well blended. Add egg and vanilla and beat until smooth. Combine flour, soda and salt. Add to creamed sugar mixture and mix until combined.

Stir in rice cereal and chocolate chips (and nuts). Drop by tablespoon onto parchment lined cookie sheets.

Bake at 350° F for 10-12 minutes…or until lightly browned. Allow to cool for several minutes, and then transfer cookies to wire rack to cool completely. Or better still…eat them warm!

Yield: about 3 dozen fair-sized cookies.

By Sue Murphy

Sue Murphy is a Xenia resident may be contacted at suecmurphy57@gmail.com. Her Christian radio segments share about her journey and her passion for baking. Find other recipes and more at www.Confectionatelyyours.info. Find her cookbook at Parker’s General Store on the courthouse square in Xenia.

