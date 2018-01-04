Entertainment Digest

DPO: Space Oddity

DAYTON — Space Oddity: David Brighton as David Bowie concert will be preformed 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6 at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St.

The Great Ones has another fantastic Rockin’ Orchestra tribute for this season. The Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra and guest vocalist David Brighton have planned an electric evening commemorating the music of David Bowie.

Singer and performer David Brighton is credited as being the world’s best David Bowie impersonator, with one of the most entertaining tribute acts ever to hit the stage.”David Brighton has the voice, moves and look to have actually stepped in for David Bowie if he were unavailable and few would ever have known. Experiencing David Brighton’s Tribute to David Bowie made for a truly remarkable evening,” said Harry Maslin, the producer of David Bowie’s Young Americans and Station to Station albums. For tickets call 937-228-7591.

AMSOIL Arenacross Pros

FAIRBORN — AMSOIL Arenacross Professionals will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

AMSOIL Arenacross provides a fully-engaging environment for fans with an exclusive pre-race Track Party and adrenaline-filled opening ceremonies for 12 nights of fierce, high-flying racing competition.

Reigning two-time AMSOIL Arenacross champion Gavin Faith will compete in 2018 alongside the sport’s unwavering two-wheeled professionals over obstacles sculpted from 3,000 tons of dirt brought in for each race that sends racers flying up to 30 feet in the air. Cost is $18 call 937-775-1000.

Young’s 149th Birthday Celebration

Yellow Springs — Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating their 149th birthday Jan. 12-15. Enjoy special sales on food and fun all over the farm. Specials include $1.49 one dip waffle cones, cheeseburgers, kid’s meals, and games of miniature golf. For more information visit www.youngsdairy.com/birthday-celebration/.

Winter Wine Festival

DAYTON — The Winter Wine Festival 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Schuster Center’s Wintergarden Atrium will feature over 50 wines. Tickets are $50 and include parking, samples from each wine station, artisan cheeses, and a charcuterie station during the event. For more information visit www.victoriatheatre.com/shows/winter-wine-festival/.

Kevin Hart: The Irresponsible Tour

FAIRBORN — Kevin Hart will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

Hart has made a name for himself as one of the foremost comedians, entertainers, authors and businessmen in the industry today. Don’t miss him on his Irresponsible Tour. Tickets range from $68-$148. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/kevin-hart-irresponsible-tour.

And Then There Were None

BEAVERCREEK — The Beavercreek Community Theatre will present, And Then There Were None, 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26-28 and Friday, Feb. 2-4, 3868 Dayton Xenia Road.

In this stage classic, ten guilty strangers are trapped in an island. One by one, they are accused by murder. Tickets are $12/$15. For more information or to buy tickets visit www.bctheatre.org/event/and-then-there-were-none/

Professional Bull Riders

FAIRBORN — The Professional Bull Riders Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

This tour is the top expansion series of the PBR, featuring some of the best athletes of the sport going head to head with the fiercest bulls in the country. The PBR will bring all the high-energy sound, lighting, special effects, and edge of your seat excitement that fans have come to expect from the world leader in the sport of bull riding. Tickets range from $18-$103. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/professional-bull-riders-real-time-pain-relief-velocity-tour

Alan Jackson

FAIRBORN — Alan Jackson will be at the Ervin J. Nutter Center 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 16, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy.

Don’t miss Alan Jackon on his Honky Tonk Highway Tour. The tour will find the country icon performing hits that gained him legions of longtime fans. Tickets range from $39.99-$129.99. For more information visit www.nuttercenter.com/events-and-tickets/2018/alan-jacksons-honky-tonk-highway-tour.

New members sought

KETTERING — The Kettering Senior Show Choir is currently accepting new members. The choir is all-volunteer singing four-part harmony music group that preforms at various locations throughout the greater Dayton area. Practice is 9:30-11 a.m. Fridays at the Kettering Lathrem Senior Center. The Choir performs about 40 times during the year. Auditions are not required, however, a knowledge of music would be helpful. To get more information or join call 937-435-8066.

Trivia with a twist

BEAVERCREEK — Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar will host “Trivia with a Twist” every Friday at 7 p.m., 2776 Centre Drive. See fun, energetic hosts for some great games, fantastic prizes and challenging trivia.

Second Street Market

DAYTON — The Second Street Market is alive with local growers, bakers, culinary specialists, artisans, people and activity during market hours. Located at 600 E. Second St., the market is open year-round, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Friday. An outdoor farmer’s market will take place June through October. Find local produce, unique handmade items, wine, chocolates, pastries, freshly baked breads, pies and more.

Greene County News

Greene County News staff report compiled by Natalie Jones and Merrilee Embs.

