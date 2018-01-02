January library programs set

FAIRBORN — Programs for people of all ages are being planned in December at the Fairborn Community Library. The library is located at 1 E. Main St. Some programs require registration call 937-878-9383.

Homeschool Café for grades K-12, 12-1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Have lunch with other homeschoolers and enjoy a wide variety of activities. Registration required.

Girls Who Code for grades 6-12, 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30. This nationally recognized organization highlights the need for women in STEM careers. All are welcome. Registration required.

Crochet Hand Warmers with Scarvin’ Artist for adults, 6:30-7:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2. Crochet cute and cozy winter accessory items. Participants must have intermediate crochet skills. Registration required.

Music FUNdamentals! for ages 2-6 with adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. Music is critical to the development of language and listening skills. Join Miss Stephanie as she teaches a variety of music concepts with fun activities incorporating rhythm, singing, and dancing. Registration required.

Bookin & Cookin Book Discussion: A Few of the Girls by Maeve Binchy for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Bring food to share, something related to the book’s setting or themes. Newcomers welcome. Registration required.

Graphic Novel Book Club for grades 6-12, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Teens meet monthly with friends to discuss graphic novels. We’ll have snacks and brilliant conversation. Registration required.

Friday Family Movie for all ages, 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5.

Embroidery for Teens, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Learn how to hand sew. Everything provided to begin sewing. Registration required.

Heart of Darkness Book Club for grades 6-12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8. Do books about vampires, zombies, ghosts, and other supernatural creatures give you a thrill? Join us to discuss this month’s book and enjoysnacks. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time for ages 3-5 with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 22, 29, and 10:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan.10, 17, 24, 31. Read-aloud stories, crafts, activities, and hints to help your child become a reader.

PJ Family Story Time for all ages with adult, 6:30-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, 22. Wear your pajamas and furry slippers and bring your favorite stuffed animal to the library to hear some wild and exciting stories with fun songs and activities.

Japanimania for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9. Are you a fan of all things Japanese? Watch anime, discuss manga and cosplay, create crafts, and more. Anime permission form is required—pick one up at the Youth Services desk.

Toddler Story Time for ages 24-36 mos. with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30 and 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 19, 26. Toddlers will enjoy stories, finger-plays, singing, dancing, and other activities.

Book Nuts Book Club for grades 3-5, 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10. Meet with other kids to talk about books. Enjoy snacks and activities too. Registration required.

Lego Mania for grades K-8, 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11. Spend an hour with friends and Legos. Registration required.

STEM Discoveries for ages 3-5 with adult, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, 18, 25. STEM-themed stories and activities for preschool children.

Baby & Me Story Time for ages 3-24 mos. with adult, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 19, 26. Enjoy short stories, songs, rhymes, lap bounces, and other fun activities.

Time Travelers Club — Holiday Party for grades 3-5, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Do you love Doctor Who? Celebrate Doctor Who and enjoy holiday crafts, games, and snacks. Registration required.

The Whovians Club Holiday Party for grades 6-12, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Celebrate Doctor Who and enjoy holiday crafts, games, and snacks. Registration required.

Creative Craft Hour: Leather Necklace for adults, 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13. Make a leather necklace with JoAnn McKee. Registration required.

Fairborn Writers Group for adults, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 27. Community of writers who support each other’s writing goals. Registration required.

Read & Feed Book Club for grades 9-12, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17. Enjoy pizza while we discuss this month’s great book. Registration required.

Yoga 4 Teens for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Sonja, our amazing yoga instructor from Kai Yoga, is back. All skill levels are welcome. Registration required.

Bookworms Book Club for grades K-2, 4-4:45 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18. Meet other beginning readers who love books and enjoy crafts, games, and snacks too. Registration required.

Escape Room: Kids for grades 3-5, 4-4:30 p.m., 4:30-5 p.m., 5-5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19. Put your puzzle-solving skills to the test. Registration required.

Craft Hour for Families: Pompom Clothespin Caterpillars 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Anne Braden leads this craft activity for families. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration required.

Knitting in the Round for adults, all day, Saturday, Jan. 20. A day-long workshop for advanced-beginner to experienced knitters. Must already know how to cast on, bind off, knit, purl, increase, and decrease. Bring #4 double pointed needles, #4 circular needles, and ball of DK or sport weight yarn. Registration required.

Craft Hour for Adults: Winter Snow Scene Table Décor for adults, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. Anne Breden leads this craft activity for adults. Registration required.

Gallifreyan Society for adults, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20. A Gallifreyan holiday, with Doctor Who food, and a showing of classic Christmas Specials. Registration required.

Knitting Group for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22. Beginner and experienced knitters gather to knit and chat. Registration required.

Pizza and Pages Middle School Book Club for grades 6-8, 4-5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 22. Enjoy pizza while discussing this month’s great book. Registration required.

DIY Tuesday for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23. Feeling crafty? Get creative with this month’s do-it-yourself projects! Registration required.

Mystery Book Discussion: The Golem of Hollywood for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24. Registration required.

Bringing Back Birthdays: Cardmaking Class for adults, 2-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Marla Hartzell helps you make four over-the-top cards, guaranteed to delight your loved ones. Registration required.

Super Saturday Family Story Time for all ages with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 27. Start your weekend off with a fun and interactive story time at the library.

Fairborn Community Library’s Story Time at Fresh Thyme for ages 2-5 with adult will be held at Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, 2850 Centre Drive, Beavercreek, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. Join our Children’s Librarian at the Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market for fun stories, songs and crafts.

You’re Not Too Old for This for grades 6-12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30. Story times—they’re not just for little kids.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Story courtesy of the Fairborn Community Library.

