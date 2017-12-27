Greene County divorces, dissolutions

Oct. 6

Lorrie Boian of Beavercreek and Joseph T. Boian of Beavercreek filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 17.

Kristen N. Mills of Clayton and Melanie S. Walter of Englewood filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 17.

Oct. 10

Kelly Walker of Cedarville and Douglas A. Kinsley of Cedarville filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 21.

Oct. 11

Jamie L. Minteer of Springfield and Brian M. Wiggis of Xenia filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 6.

Oct. 16

Stanley C. Nieport of Beavercreek and Teresa L. Nieport of Beavercreek filed for dissolution of marriage without children. Uncontested dissolution Nov. 21.

Oct. 31

Romena M. Holbert Garrett of Fairborn and Brandon M. Holbert Sr. filed for dissolution of marriage with children. Uncontested dissolution Dec. 6.

Fairborn Daily Herald

Information compiled from the Domestic Relations Court documents from completed divorces and dissolutions within Greene County.

