Greene County marriages

Nov. 17
David M. Jackson of Chicago and Kara N. Dabe of Chicago applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Antoine Dennis Sr. of Beavercreek and Crystal S. Jellison of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Christopher G. Hayes of Fairborn and Michelle E. Shreck of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 20
Ryan M. Schuh of Watervliet and Mary K. Casci of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Joshua D. Davidson of Beavercreek and Anna M. C. Powers of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Chris D. Rolitsky of Yellow Sprigs and Peter W. Buswinka of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 21
Analael C. Agne of Beavercreek and Jarett D. Brooks of Vandalia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 27
James T. Smith of Xenia and Kali C. Ables of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Mark A. Fryman Jr. of Beavercreek and Amanda O. Ward of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Nov. 29.
Aaron M. Benner of Beavercreek and Abbey L. Filliez of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 2.
Edward G. Fear of Beavercreek and Robin A. Lakin of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 28
George W. Lewis II of Xenia and Jean A. Estle of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Nov. 28.
Nov. 29
Taylor M. Causey of Fairborn and Cassandra R. Andress of Fairborn appplied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 8.
Ethen C. Sparks of Xenia and Melody J. Michael of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Nov. 30.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.