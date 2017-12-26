Greene County marriages

Nov. 17

David M. Jackson of Chicago and Kara N. Dabe of Chicago applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Antoine Dennis Sr. of Beavercreek and Crystal S. Jellison of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Christopher G. Hayes of Fairborn and Michelle E. Shreck of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 20

Ryan M. Schuh of Watervliet and Mary K. Casci of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Joshua D. Davidson of Beavercreek and Anna M. C. Powers of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Chris D. Rolitsky of Yellow Sprigs and Peter W. Buswinka of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 21

Analael C. Agne of Beavercreek and Jarett D. Brooks of Vandalia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 27

James T. Smith of Xenia and Kali C. Ables of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Mark A. Fryman Jr. of Beavercreek and Amanda O. Ward of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Nov. 29.

Aaron M. Benner of Beavercreek and Abbey L. Filliez of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 2.

Edward G. Fear of Beavercreek and Robin A. Lakin of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 28

George W. Lewis II of Xenia and Jean A. Estle of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Nov. 28.

Nov. 29

Taylor M. Causey of Fairborn and Cassandra R. Andress of Fairborn appplied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Dec. 8.

Ethen C. Sparks of Xenia and Melody J. Michael of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage Nov. 30.

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

