December library programs set

FAIRBORN — Programs for people of all ages are being planned in December at the Fairborn Community Library. The library is located at 1 E. Main St. Some programs require registration call 937-878-9383.

Jingle Bells: Super Saturday Family Story Time for all ages with adult, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. Start weekend off with a fun and interactive holiday story time at the library. Read silly stories, sing, dance, and make a craft to take home.

Fairborn Writers Group for adults, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23. A community of writers who support each other’s writing goals. Registration required.

Mystery Book Discussion: A Highland Christmas for adults, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. In the dark, wintry highlands of Lochdubh, Calvinist Scots resist the secular trimmings of Christmas, and crime takes no holiday. Registration required.

Story Time at Fresh Thyme for ages 2-5 with adult will be held at Fresh Thyme Farmer’s Market, 2850 Centre Drive, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27. Join the children’s librarian fun stories, songs, and crafts.

Noon Year’s Eve, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30. Ring in the new year without having to stay up late. Kids in grades K-5 will enjoy crafts and other fun activities, snacks, and a countdown to noon. Registration required.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Story courtesy of the Fairborn Community Library.

