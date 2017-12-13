Yellow Springs Library announces programs

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Yellow Springs Community Libraries will hold a variety of programs for the month of December. Yellow Springs Community Library is located at 415 Xenia Ave. Some programs require registration contact the local library to register. To register for programs call 937-352-4003.

Baby Song & Rhyme Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 20. Enjoy songs, simple stories, and rhymes with your little one. Ms. Janet presents a short interactive program followed by open playtime.

Craft Night for adults, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13. The craft is a calico and silk ornament. All supplies provided. Registration required.

A Taste of Mystery Book Club for adults, 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. Join staff for some light snacks and a lively discussion of Mistletoe Murder: A Lucy Stone Mystery by Leslie Meier.

Paws to Read, 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14. Read to and visit with our four-legged friends and their people. All participating pets are certified with the Miami Valley Pet Therapy Association.

Preschool Story Time, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15. Join Ms. Janet for fun with stories, songs, rhymes, and a craft.

Simple Sewing for adults, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Project is an Infinity Scarf. All supplies will be provided. Registration required.

Yellow Spring Community Library’s Books on Tap Book Club for adults will be held at Yellow Springs Brewery, 305 Walnut St., 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20. Meets on the third Wednesday of the month to discuss books of interest to 20- to 40-year olds.

Hot Chocolate Bar and Charlie Brown, 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21. Warm up with hot chocolate and Charlie Brown. Participants will have a make-it-yourself hot chocolate bar with all the fixings of a perfect cup of hot cocoa.

For a complete schedule of activities, stop by your local library or log on to the library website at www.greenelibrary.info.

Story courtesy of Greene County Public Library.

