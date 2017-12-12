Greene County marriages

Nov. 1
Bryan P. Brown of Beavercreek and Halie L. House of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
John A. Hale of Beavercreek and Kristen N. Legrande of Valrico applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 2
Connie S. Thompson of Xenia and Noel J. Hochwalt of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
William N. Powell of Beavercreek and Cynthia J. Sommerhause of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nicholas Hager of Fairborn and Patricia L. Cantrill of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 3
Jerome L. Thomas of Lackland AFB and Monica R. Tingle of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Brendan M. Moore of Yellow Springs and Desirae S. Williams of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Anthony J. Wenclewicz Jr. of Beavercreek and Sherrol E. Jolly of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Brandon R. Benning of Fairborn and Stephanie D. Cazzell of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 6
Anthony W. Cook of Fairborn and Jeannie M. Nance of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Nov. 7
Michael A. Wheeler of Xenia and Jordan M. Given of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.
Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.