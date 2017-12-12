Greene County marriages

Nov. 1

Bryan P. Brown of Beavercreek and Halie L. House of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

John A. Hale of Beavercreek and Kristen N. Legrande of Valrico applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 2

Connie S. Thompson of Xenia and Noel J. Hochwalt of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

William N. Powell of Beavercreek and Cynthia J. Sommerhause of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nicholas Hager of Fairborn and Patricia L. Cantrill of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 3

Jerome L. Thomas of Lackland AFB and Monica R. Tingle of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Brendan M. Moore of Yellow Springs and Desirae S. Williams of Yellow Springs applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Anthony J. Wenclewicz Jr. of Beavercreek and Sherrol E. Jolly of Beavercreek applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Brandon R. Benning of Fairborn and Stephanie D. Cazzell of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 6

Anthony W. Cook of Fairborn and Jeannie M. Nance of Fairborn applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Nov. 7

Michael A. Wheeler of Xenia and Jordan M. Given of Xenia applied for a marriage license. Date of marriage not on record.

Greene County News

Greene County Marriage license public records obtained from Greene County Probate Court. Greene County News report complied by Natalie Jones.

